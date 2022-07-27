MARY J. BLIGE will perform on APPLE MUSIC's Live Stream TONIGHT (7/27) at 7p (PT) in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of her ‘What’s The 411?’ Album. The performance will also air on demand on THURSDAY, JULY 28th. The one-night-only performance at NEW YORK CITY’s historic UNITED PALACE will feature a career-spanning setlist and reflections from her unparalleled career in music.

In addition to BLIGE's exclusive APPLE MUSIC LIVE performance and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her landmark debut album ‘What’s the 411?’, APPLE MUSIC HITS is devoting the entire day to all things MARY, including exclusive programming, music, and interviews showcasing the key moments from her legendary catalog and career. Tune in all day HERE.

« see more Net News