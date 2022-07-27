Coming Monday

Some familiar PHILADELPHIA sports radio voices will host a new sports betting show for online news site PHILLYVOICE.

"PHILLYVOICE SPORTSBETS" will post 15-minute episodes MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS on the site and its YOUTUBE channel starting AUGUST 1st, with EYTAN SHANDER and HARRY MAYES, both formerly at BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) and more recently hosting at iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAS-A-W273DO (FOX SPORTS THE GAMBLER), joined by ESPN reporter DEVAN KANEY.

“This show is one of only a few sports betting dedicated shows providing consistent and comprehensive betting content from locally connected personalities,” said SHANDER, who also writes for PHILLYVOICE. “There are so many people involved in online sports betting communities, this show will help to being those people together on PHILLYVOICE.COM.”

« see more Net News