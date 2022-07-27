Home Of The Yankees

The NEW YORK YANKEES will continue to be heard on AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK under a multi-year extension that covers both English and Spanish-language broadcasts and in-market streaming rights. WFAN will also be adding more year-round YANKEES content on KEITH MCPHERSON's weeknight show, and WFAN and the YANKEES will produce podcasts together. The YANKEES have been heard on WFAN since 2014 and were on sister News WCBS-A in 2002-14; JOHN STERLING, new NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee SUZYN WALDMAN, and SWEENEY MURTI are the English-language radio crew, while FRANCISCO RIVERA and RENE LUNA call games in Spanish.

“The NEW YORK YANKEES are the city's premier sports franchise and WFAN is the city's premier sports platform, so together we form a potent combination for fans and client partners,” said AUDACY NEW YORK Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “2022 is our 21st consecutive season of broadcasting the BRONX BOMBERS, and we look forward to continuing to have the honor of being the soundtrack to more memorable and historic pinstripe moments.”

“The YANKEES are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with WFAN and AUDACY,” said YANKEES COO LONN TROST. “WFAN has been our flagship station for over two decades, and we look forward to fans continuing to enjoy YANKEES baseball over its airways and on the AUDACY app.”

