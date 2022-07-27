March 8-13, 2023

311 and SIXTHMAN will once again set sail on the 311 CARIBBEAN CRUISE MARCH 8th-13th, 2023. The cruise will depart from MIAMI, FL and sail to HARVEST CAYE, BELIZE and ROATÁN, HONDURAS on the NORWEGIAN PEARL. The cruise will feature three 311 shows, a full festival lineup of bands and comedians (soon to be announced), activities with both 311 and the other artists onboard, a personal photo with 311, and more.

For the first time in 311 CRUISE history, the boat will sail on MARCH 11th, 311’s unofficially official holiday, 311 DAY. The Caribbean Cruise will also include extraordinary shore excursions on the private island of HARVEST CAYE, BELIZE (a 75-acre oasis known for its natural beauty and culture) and the island of ROATÁN, HONDURAS (located near the MESOAMERICAN BARRIER REEF, the largest barrier reef in the CARIBBEAN SEA and second largest worldwide after AUSTRALIA’s GREAT BARRIER REEF). Pre-sales will be available beginning THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th with general on-sales following on TUESDAY, AUGUST 16th.

« see more Net News