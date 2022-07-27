Still Cool

The GRAND OLE OPRY has added SUZY BOGGUSS, LINDA DAVIS and CECE WINANS to the list of performers paying tribute to Country legend BARBARA MANDRELL in a pair of shows on SATURDAY, JULY 30th. They join previously announced performer CARRIE UNDERWOOD (NET NEWS 6/15). The shows mark MANDRELL’s 50th anniversary as an OPRY member, although she retired from performing in 1997.

MANDRELL is also scheduled to host a two-hour “OPRY HOUSE Guest DJ” special premiering TONIGHT (7/27) at 8p (CT) on SIRIUSXM’s "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE" channel (Ch. 59). She will share hand-picked music, as well as stories from her career. It will re-air on FRIDAY (7/29) at 5p (CT), SATURDAY (7/30) at 8a (CT) and SUNDAY (7/31) a6 6p (CT). MANDRELL will also join Country artist and SIRISXM host T.G. SHEPPARD for his show on “PRIME COUNTRY” (Ch. 58) that will premeiere on AUGUST 5th at 2p (CT).

As previously reported, an hour-long portion of the night's first show will air live as "Opry Live" on CIRCLE NETWORK at 8p (CT) and will livestream via CIRCLE’s social channels. Both shows will air in their entirety on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, opry.com/wsmonline.com, and "WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE.”

