New CIO

U.S. GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION Federal Acquisition Service Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Category Management, Office of Information Technology Category ALLEN HILL has been named Chief Information Officer at the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. SHAUN COSTELLO and ANDREA E. SIMPSON have been serving as Acting CIOs and will continue with the Commission in senior IT positions.

“I am glad that ALLEN is joining the FCC as our Chief Information Officer,” said Managing Director MARK STEPHENS. “The FCC’s robust agenda requires an expert and diligent information technology team led by someone with knowledge of all aspects of IT development, deployment, and information security. During his tenure at the U.S. GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION, Mr. HILL demonstrated his ability to meet the agency’s complex information technology requirements. I look forward to seeing ALLEN apply this same expertise to his responsibilities at the Commission.”

