Broadcast Music, Inc.

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) and music festival producers C3 PRESENTS renewed their long-term partnership. The multi-year agreement allows BMI to continue as the only performing rights organization with stages at the AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL and LOLLAPALOOZA.

BMI AVP/Creative MASON HUNTER said, "BMI’s relationship with C3 is one of our most rewarding and longstanding partnerships. Together, we have created a unique festival experience for fans and artists alike. We’re thrilled that C3 continues to recognize our ability to bring up-and-coming talent to their stages and look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

C3 PRESENTS Partner CHARLIE WALKER said, "Together with BMI, LOLLAPALOOZA and AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL share a long history of celebrating songwriters, and we are pleased to be able to extend our partnership through the next several years. We look forward to seeing the best and brightest new songwriters on the BMI stage each year."

For information on the BMI Stage at LOLLAPALOOZA, click here.

« see more Net News