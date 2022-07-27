The Bigger Picture: Women Supporting Women

One of the biggest challenges we face in the audio industry is the massive gap between Men and Women in positions of leadership and power and equal pay. Statistics say there has been little to no improvement in the advancement of Woment in the last 14 years. There is a simple solution to this challenge. MC Media's Charese Fruge' covers that in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.





