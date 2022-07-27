Morning Show Opening

WASHINGTON INTERSTATE BROADCASTING CO. Country KUKN (COOKIN' COUNTRY 105.5)/LONGVIEW-KELSO, WA has a rare opening for a live and local morning personality to succeed current host RONNIE KAY, who is departing for an as yet unannounced opportunity in another market.

Station GM JOHN PAUL notes that KUKN is "the #1, most listened to radio station in Southwest WASHINGTON state," and says, This is your opportunity to work for a fun, growing, small market family-owned company that is committed to local programming and doing great local radio and events. If you are sick of corporate, top-down radio, no job security, having multiple bosses and not enjoying your job, then you need to work with us."

He continues, "You’ll have creative freedom, work in a fun environment, be valued and appreciated and live in a beautiful part of the country with people that love radio. There is room for growth into Programming/Operations for the right candidate. KUKN also owns and operates, Classic Hits 100.7, KLOG and Solid Rock, The All New 101.5, THE BLITZ." Send demos to PAUL here.

WASHINGTON INTERSTATE BROADCASTING is an EOE.

