KEEL MANAGEMENT and THIRTY KNOTS owners PETER RUGO and JOEY PAPOUTIS announced the new joint label venture agreement with KEEL DIGITAL client MASKED MORTAL. MORTAL CITY RECORDS will be powered through their THIRTY KNOTS record label, and focus on acts in the rap, hip-hop and alternative genres.

PETER RUGO and Head of Keel Digital CASSANDRA COUWENBERG said, "We could not be more excited to partner with MASKED MORTAL to launch in his record label and artist development incubator, which will be at the forefront of the next generation of A&R and marketing. MASKED has already become a cultural tastemaker and his platform exposes artists to millions of new listeners every week. We believe that authentic and influential music-centric talent like MASKED MORTAL are uniquely situated in the modern ecosystem to discover, promote, and develop the artists of the future. The JV was a natural fit for THIRTY KNOTS as we share the same principles and passion for helping new artists break through the noise of the busy modern digital ecosystem. We are looking forward to innovating what a label can offer and building a roster of incredible artists under the MORTAL CITY RECORDS banner."

MASKED MORTAL said, "Starting MORTAL CITY RECORDS has been something I have been working towards for a long time. I am beyond excited to work closer with new artists & help build up their discography and reach. I have had a passion for discovering music & making playlists for as long as I can remember! Putting someone else on to a new artist or song was, and still is, one of my favorite things to do. I’m really excited to partner with THIRTY KNOTS to bring this label to life. Transitioning from being one of the largest music curators on TIKTOK, to now taking another step to help artists grow, makes me feel so blessed & excited for the future!"

