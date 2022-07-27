Woodson

Hall of Fame defensive back ROD WOODSON will join the BALTIMORE RAVENS radio announcing team this season. WOODSON will work alongside longtime RAVENS play-by-play voice GERRY SANDUSKY on the broadcasts, airing on HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK) and News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE. SANDUSKY and WOODSON will also call preseason games on TV as a simulcast, airing on sister NBC affiliate WBAL-TV and a network of six other stations in the region. WOODSON replaces fellow former RAVENS DENNIS PITTA and OBAFEMI "FEMI" AYANBADEJO in the radio booth.

"ROD brings the unique perspective of someone who has both played and coached at the highest level of the game, and he does it in a down-to-earth way that is approachable, likable and just plain fun," said SANDUSKY. "It's a privilege to work with a broadcast partner like ROD."

"Being a part of the RAVENS' gameday broadcast team is a blessing," said WOODSON. "To be back with the team that I won my only SUPER BOWL with -- the team's first SUPER BOWL in franchise history -- will be fun."

