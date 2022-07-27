Bonzell

SUE BONZELL, host of the "Up N Country Show" on YOUTUBE, welcomes new affiliates for her program. The show streams every TUESDAY and noon (CT) on YOUTUBE, and as an audio podcast on SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC and other outlets. It offers station-branded content for use across social media platforms, including video, audio podcasts and blog content for station websites.

"It can be a challenge to bridge the gap between a station's online presence and on-air content. This package does just that," said BONZELL, who also hosts the noon to 7p shift on Country KBBL (93.7 THE BULL)/SANTA ROSA, CA, where she has worked for more than 15 years. She recently added mornings at Country ZFKT (ROOSTER 101)/GRAND CAYMAN to her duties as well.

For more information, contact BONZELL for a demo and customized package/pricing at sue@upncountry.com, or call (707) 481-9102. Check out the show's website here to view episodes.

