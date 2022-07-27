Delilah

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated superstar DELILAH has signed on for nights at AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON. She starts immediately, covering SUNDAY through FRIDAY nights. DELILAH replaces DAVID ALLEN BOUCHER, who retired his “BEDTIME MAGIC” program last month after a 40-year run (NET NEWS 6/9).

DELILAH said, “I have the honor, the blessing, of being on MAGIC 106.7 FM, following DAVID ALLAN BOUCHER’s long and successful career of some 40 years with the BOSTON audience. I enjoyed some great years on the air in BOSTON in the 1990s, and I’m happy to be back each evening, SUNDAY through FRIDAY nights.”

AUDACY/BOSTON SVP/Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS added, “We’re delighted to add DELILAH’s wildly popular nighttime show to our programming slate and give fans in BOSTON another home to listen to her each week. Her award-winning show will be a welcomed complement to our strong lineup of shows.”

DELILAH is heard by millions on more than 150 radio stations nationwide, making her the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. Her work has garnered many accolades, including THE MARCONI AWARD and induction into both NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME and the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME.

