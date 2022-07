Sales 'n Swaps

TOM BOYSON's HOMETOWN BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Classic Hits WISS-A (THE BUG)/BERLIN, WI and W252DR/OSHKOSH, WI to SAGE WEIL and MICHAEL CRUTE's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $700,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RICARDO D. ARROYO is swapping Soft AC WGMA (GOLD 99 FM)/SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, FL (with an LMA before closing) to CENTRAL FLORIDA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC. for W279CT/CLERMONT, FL. ARROYO's RDA BROADCAST HOLDINGS, LLC is selling WGMA's simulcast partner WGMW/LA CROSSE, FL to the same buyer for $400,000 plus an LMA before closing.

CRAIG and PATRICIA LUTZ's ALTA SIERRA BROADCASTING LLC is selling Classic Rock KRVQ-F/LAKE ISABELLA, CA and Country KCNQ/KERNVILLE, CA to NEAL and AMIE PRESTON's ASHA FAITH JAMES COMPANY for $250,000.

CARLOS LOPEZ is selling Spanish Religion KLNT-A (RADIO VIDA)/LAREDO, TX to IGLESIA CRISTINIA RESTAURACION Y VIDA for $100,000. LOPEZ paid $25,000 to acquire the station in 2021.

NANCY EPPERSON's DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION is selling W249CI/BELLWOOD, VA to STUART EPPERSON JR.'s TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $100,000. The primary station is Religion WLES-A (TRUTH RADIO 590)/BON AIR-RICHMOND, VA.

LSE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W282BS/DUNLAP, IL to ADVANCED MEDIA PARTNERS, LLC for $50,000. The primary station will be Top 40 WPIA (98.5 KISS FM)/EUREKA-PEORIA, IL.

And LA NUEVA BROADCASTING, INC. is swapping K256BS/PALMDALE, CA to ONDAS DE VIDA, INC. for K300CW/INDIO, CA.

