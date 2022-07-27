Justin Bieber: A Propeller Campaign

Social activist digital platform PROPELLER recently launched campaigns with LIZZO, JUSTIN BIEBER, DEMI LOVATO. THE NATIONAL, BONIVER, LIL DICKY, KEVIN GATES, ALY & AJ and JACK JOHNSON, among others, along with festival and venues including BONNAROO, OUTSIDE LANDS and RED ROCKS, for both non and for-profit organizations NRDC, HRC, PLANNED PARENTHOOD, THE TREVOR PROJECT and INTREPID TRAVEL.

PROPELLER is now offering the opportunity to support its continued growth for the first time. With a minimum investment of $250 via fellow public benefit corporation WEFUNDER, everyone from traditional investors to someone making their first impact investment can feel good about where they are aligning their funds.

PROPELLER celebrated its one-millionth registered user in 2022, and – since MAY 1st – has added 170,000 new users to the platform, raised $625,000 for nonprofits and generated over 1 million actions.

Current and upcoming campaigns include BIEBER’s JUSTICE WORLD TOUR, where fans can take action online and in-person at his shows with organizations that are working towards building awareness and support around criminal justice reform, climate action, mental health and more. Their partnership with the iconic RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE in MORRISON, CO for the 2022 and 2023 seasons will give concertgoers the chance to upgrade their seats and win tickets for future shows in exchange for engaging and taking action with organizations including NRDC, PLANNED PARENTHOOD, HRC, THE TREVOR PROJECT, HEADCOUNT, CONSCIOUS ALLIANCE and HEALTHIER COLORADO. LIL DICKY’s “Greatest Places On Earth” campaign supports climate action with fans rewarded by trips to some of the most stunning locations on the planet, including a trip to EGYPT.

« see more Net News