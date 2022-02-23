JBE Summitfest is next week

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST is just a week away, taking place at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA and BOULDER CO’S FOX THEATRE WEDNESDAY through FRIDAY, AUGUST 3-5. The final line-up of bands includes ALLISON PONTHIER, BRUCE SUDANO, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, CERAMIC ANIMAL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, DAISY THE GREAT, DELTA SPIRIT, GAVIN DEGRAW, ILLITERATE LIGHT, JESSIE BAYLIN, JP SAXE, KT TUNSTALL, MATT MAESON, MICHAEL MCARTHUR, MIYA FOLICK, MYRON ELKINS, NIKKI LANE, PJ WESTERN, SAM FENDER, SOAK, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE, THE EMPTY POCKETS and THE TAYLOR SCOTT BAND, plus the World Premiere of the first song from JULIAN LENNON in years. Go here to see the schedule of events. Walkup, day and evening passes will be available on site

ALL ACCESS is the media sponsor for the event.

« see more Net News