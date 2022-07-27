Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary

LAGUNA RADIO INC. Alternative/Triple A KXRN-LP (KX FM)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA, celebrates its tenth anniversary with the KX FEST, taking place OCTOBER 26th at the FESTIVAL OF ARTS grounds.

Featuring live music from TRAPDOOR SOCIAL, THE TOP SHELF BRASS BAND, CAYUCAS and FLASHBACK HEART ATTACK, the KS FEST will also feature a silent auction, casino and local vendors.

Commented KX FM GM ALYSSA HAYEK, “To celebrate the past 10 years of KX FM, we decided to have various elements from events we have held in the past. This is our way to honor our history and highlight everything we have accomplished.”

This is the first year KX FM has been awarded a grant from the FESTIVAL OF ARTS FOUNDATION.

KX FM is asking the community to submit any and all pictures, memories, videos or quotes from the past 10 years. They can be emailed to kxfest@kxfmradio.org or brought into the station. These submissions will be used to decorate the event and be featured in the KX FEST exhibit “10 Years Of KX FM.”

Tickets are on sale for $85 each and can be purchased on kxfmradio.org by clicking on the KX FEST banner on the top of the home page. All proceeds from the event benefit non-profit, community radio station KX FM.

