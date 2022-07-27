Britney Spears: Won't Be Forced To Testify (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS will not have to answer questions from dad JAMIE SPEARS' lawyer in a deposition in a ruling yesterday in the ongoing conservatorship case.

The judge ruled whatever information JAMIE SPEARS needs to defend himself against allegations of conservatorship abuse can be obtained from other sources, including documents and witnesses other than BRITNEY herself.

Her dad's lawyer argued his client's case could not be presented if he wasn't allowed to question his daughter, not allowing him to defend himself against the various claims made by BRITNEY and her attorney. JAMIE's lawyer insists his client will be vindicated, and did nothing wrong.

BRITNEY's lawyer, MATHEW ROSENGART, told the judge she had been traumatized by her father's actions for more than a decade, and that putting her under oath to testify would not help her fragile condition.

JAMIE previously filed legal docs in JUNE, asking a judge to force BRITNEY to sit for a depo ... claiming she's been going on a campaign to trash him online, in her upcoming memoir ... and he deserves a chance to question her under oath about the allegations.

Among the issues JAMIE wanted to depose his daughter about was allegations that she was forced to give eight tubes of blood for medical treatment, had to participate in therapy and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds.

« see more Net News