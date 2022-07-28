McFarland

Midday co-host DARREN MCFARLAND has exited CROMWELL Sports WPRT-F (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE after eleven years with the station, reports THE TENNESSEAN. MCFARLAND's information has been scrubbed from the GAME website, and PD CHASE MCCABE confirmed to the newspaper that the station decided to let MCFARLAND go.

MCFARLAND hosted at crosstown CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE GAME) and SOUTHERN WABASH COMMUNICATIONS Sports WNSR-A before joining THE GAME at the format's inception in 2011.

MCFARLAND's co-hosts WILLY DAUNIC and MCCABE are continuing in middays along with former TITANS receiver DERRICK MASON.

