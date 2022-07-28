New Label Launch

Vietnamese multi channel network and mass media company, METUB and UNIVERSAL MUSIC VIETNAM, a division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, have launched a new label, monoX. monoX is focused on breaking new artists from the region and into the global spotlight. WREN EVANS, EVY & DAISY are the label's initial signings.

At the label's launch party, monoX CEO KENDALL NGUYEN commented, "It is exciting what we get to do here, and this showcase is a significant event to me. In less than 2 weeks, our artists have put together a show that not only entertains but also makes a statement of who we are as a record label. We hope to attract artists and fans with similar vibes, locate our tribe and create music that transcends borders."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC VIETNAM GM LAN KHANH PHUNG added, "We are able to provide a one-stop shop for artists. More than just music, we can connect people through creativity, emotion and dreams. From Passion to Profession. We want to bridge the two worlds together and the launch of monoX as a standalone new label with provide Vietnamese artists new opportunities to find success and build audiences, both at home and globally."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC SOUTH EAST ASIA CEO CALVIN WONG said, "We are excited to work closely with KENDALL, PHUONG and our partners at METUB to make monoX a success, and for the label to become a catalyst for Vietnamese music and artists to find popularity locally, across the southeast ASIA region, and beyond."

METUB CEO PHUONG HA added, "Although we have worked with many artistes to craft their digital strategy before, the establishment of the monoX Label is a special move for METUB, to step further into the music landscape, which to me, is at a very exciting stage. With this co-operation between METUB and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, we hope to build a home for Vietnamese artists where they can enjoy a world-class music industry value chain with local insights and an extensive network. At METUB, we are able to discover new talents at a very early stage of their career and certainly, monoX label will continue to help us to turn their passion for music into a successful artist career."

Launch Party

