New Affiliates

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' NASHVILLE-based syndicated sports show "OUTKICK 360" has picked up a trio of new affiliates owned by WITHERS BROADCASTING in the PADUCAH-CAPE GIRARDEAU DMA..

Adding JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY's show are Classic Country KYRX (FREEDOM 97.9)/MARBLE HILL-CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO; Oldies WGKY/WICKLIFFE-PADUCAH, KY; and Sports WFRX (95.5 THE FAN)/WEST FRANKFORT-MARION, IL.

Find out more at affiliation@skyviewsat.com or www.skyviewnetworks.com/outkick.

« see more Net News