'Outkick 360' Adds Affiliates In Cape Girardeau-Paducah
July 28, 2022
SKYVIEW NETWORKS' NASHVILLE-based syndicated sports show "OUTKICK 360" has picked up a trio of new affiliates owned by WITHERS BROADCASTING in the PADUCAH-CAPE GIRARDEAU DMA..
Adding JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY's show are Classic Country KYRX (FREEDOM 97.9)/MARBLE HILL-CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO; Oldies WGKY/WICKLIFFE-PADUCAH, KY; and Sports WFRX (95.5 THE FAN)/WEST FRANKFORT-MARION, IL.
Find out more at affiliation@skyviewsat.com or www.skyviewnetworks.com/outkick.