WRMF/West Palm Beach Has An Afternoon Opening
by Joel Denver
July 28, 2022
HUBBARD Hot AC WRMF/W. PALM BEACH Brand Content Dir. RANDI WEST has put out the alert that she’s got a prime opening for a talented personality to do afternoon drive, replacing NIKKI, who made an exit.
If this full-time opportunity sounds good, click here and then look for "On Air Talent 22-1363" on the page, and then click again for more details for this EOE post.