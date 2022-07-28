7/28 Test Results

RATETHEMUSIC song testing is provided by ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE. It serves as set of data points to help PDs and MDs evaluate and make music decisions.

You can sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to press the "get report" button.

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH said, "Looks like there are still strong testing songs for recurrent and currents according to this nationwide testing."







