This Saturday

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND is commemorating ELTON JOHN's farewell appearance in CLEVELAND on SATURDAY (7/30) by flipping the station to ELTON 105.7. The station will play only ELTON JOHN songs from noon to midnight.

ELTON JOHN's FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR comes to CLEVELAND's PROGRESSIVE FIELD this SATURDAY (7/30).

« see more Net News