Jeff & Amanda

AMANDA GREEN, co-host with JEFF WALKER on the JEFF & AMANDA afternoon show at AUDACY Top 40 WKRZ (98.5 KRZ)/WILKES-BARRE, surprised fans yesterday in a FACEBOOK post, stating she would be leaving the show after FRIDAY's broadcast.

"I have decided to end this chapter of my career here at 98.5 KRZ. I can’t thank you enough for welcoming me into your lives for the past 15+ years. The memories, experiences, relationships, wild contests, and thousands of unique shows are unforgettable. It’s just time for me to change things up and try something new."

While she didn't say exactly what she would do following FRIDAY's departure, she indicated it would involve a focus on her family, when she explained, "I joined the show when I was 21 and later built a family around my career. The next phase for me will include building a career around my family."

No word on whether WALKER will fly solo or seek a new co-host.

« see more Net News