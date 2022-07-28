Marconi Finalist

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA has been added to the list of nominees for the 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS for MAJOR MARKET NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR, replacing sister station News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA in that category. WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA remains in contention for MAJOR MARKET STATION.

The MARCONI winners will be announced at the NAB SHOW in NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19.

« back to Net News