AMY GRANT is reported to be in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital following a bike accident in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY (7/27). NASHVILLE's WKRN reported that the accident happened at around 3p (CT) near the HARPETH HILLS GOLF COURSE. The singer, who was inducted as a KENNEDY CENTER HONOREE last week, was wearing a helmet, and hasn’t suffered any major injuries.

GRANT was riding a bike with her friend near the golf course when she crashed. She was taken to VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER’s emergency room after suffering some cuts and abrasions from her accident.

« see more Net News