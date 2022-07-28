On SiriusXM

SIRIUSXM FC and the SIRIUSXM app will air NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE matches under a new agreement. The deal covers live regular season broadcasts, beginning FRIDAY (7/29) with the RACING LOUISVILLE FC-PORTLAND THORNS FC match, and will include the NWSL championship match on OCTOBER 29th.

“We are excited to offer our subscribers live NWSL matches every week on SIRIUSXM FC and the SXM App,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming and Podcasts STEVE COHEN. “The NWSL is a leading professional soccer league featuring talent from around the world. We are proud to add the NWSL to the growing offering of live women’s sports on SIRIUSXM.”

“We’re always looking for unique and exciting ways to introduce our game to previously untapped audiences and this programming marks another fantastic step towards reaching those new fans,” said NWSL MEDIA Managing Director/Executive Producer BRIAN GORDON. “We’re excited to work alongside SIRIUSXM as we continue expanding the ways in which fans can access NWSL matches.”

