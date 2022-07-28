ONERPM has signed ONErpm CHRI$TIAN GATE$. The 19-year-old who just released his new single and video “Dangerous State of Mind,” was signed by JOSEPH ALDULAIMI, VP/A&R for ONERPM, and is the latest addition to their growing rock and alternative roster.

GATE$ now has 2.8 million TIKTOK followers and 39 million likes, a monthly SPOTIFY audience of over 2 million listeners, and is currently performing along the West Coast party scene.

Aldulaimi said, "I fell in love with CHRI$TIAN GATE$'s music last year and knew I had to work with him. He is one of the smartest, hardworking, and talented artists I have met in my career, even at the age of 19. We are excited to continue expounding on CHRI$TIAN's already exciting story and getting his music in as many ears as possible around the world."

GATE$ added, “ONERPM has shown a ton of passion for my music. I’m incredibly excited about this partnership.”

