Debuts Today

Former NPR "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE" host SAM SANDERS' new podcast for NEW YORK MAGAZINE's VULTURE and the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK has made its debut with the first episode of "INTO IT," which the magazine says is its "flagship culture podcast." The debut, out TODAY (7/28), covers BEYONCÉ's new album and how her "surprise" album release in 2013 changed the music industry. The weekly show will post new episodes on THURSDAYS.

“For me, Into It represents a dream fulfilled. It’s the show I’ve been wanting to make for years, with a team at VULTURE I’ve admired from afar even longer,” said SANDERS. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear this one. I know it’s gonna be great!”

“We’ve long wanted to launch a flagship culture podcast at VULTURE, and we’re really excited about this show we’ve built with SAM and his team,” said VULTURE Editor NEIL JANOWITZ. “Whether you just want to keep up with the entertainment news of the week or want a deeper dive into the stories and characters shaping the culture landscape, Into It is going to be a must-listen for all pop culture fans.”

