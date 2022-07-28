Cohen

Former CADENCE13 VP STEVEN COHEN has joined TIKTOK and YOUTUBE personality JOHN "MRBALLEN" ALLEN's MRBALLEN PRODUCTIONS as Head of Sales. MRBALLEN got into podcasting earlier this year with "MRBALLEN PODCAST: STRANGE, DARK AND MYSTERIOUS STORIES," and plans to expand to post video versions of his podcasts on YOUTUBE on a dedicated channel starting AUGUST 8th.

"We have a number of exciting projects in various stages of production and development, but I am personally so passionate about the podcast and overall podcasting medium as a platform for storytellers," said ALLEN. "I'm thrilled to have a legendary executive like STEVEN joining the team -- his experience in the space is invaluable as we continue to scale the podcast and expand the overarching MRBALLEN podcast umbrella into a network dedicated to raising the bar and bringing the art of storytelling to new heights."

"It is a real honor to have been asked by JOHN to assume this role and be a part of something where we are taking a fabulous brand and giving it a voice and life in the podcasting space," said COHEN. "It was always important to me that what followed my time at CADENCE13 was another opportunity to truly build something, and that is exactly what we are doing."

Also joining MRBALLEN is another CADENCE13 veteran, JENNIFER WOOD, who joins as Podcast Operations Manager. "To say I'm proud to have been asked to be a part of this groundbreaking brand, and at such a pivotal moment for JOHN and the team, is an understatement," said WOOD. "To be a contributor in this partnership, the continued success, and the growth of the MRBALLEN brand name, is monumental."

« see more Net News