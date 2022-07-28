We The Kingdom

2x GRAMMY-nominated WE THE KINGDOM will perform on FOX & FRIENDS’ All-American Summer Concert Series FRIDAY (7/29) morning. The group will debut a never-before-heard song, Left It in the Water, as well as discuss their career and share some exciting news.



WE THE KINGDOM is best known for its debut Contemporary Christian #1 single, Holy Water.



If you miss the live performance, catch it here.

