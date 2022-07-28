WMVI/MT. VERNON along with WPIW-A/F W295AW were sold by ORIGINAL COMPANY to the newly-created POSEY COUNTY RADIO, LLC in MOUNT VERNON, IN, outside of EVANSVILLE, which immediately began changing each station to a "live and local" brand.

WMVI dropped the syndicated FOX SPORTS RADIO and is now branded as "POSEY COUNTY'S VARIETY STATION," playing a hybrid mix of AC and Classic Hits, along with Sports. WPIW also changed format, playing Country music.

POSEY COUNTY RADIO owner DAVID HERTEL tells ALL ACCESS, "We are a local company serving a local audience. We have a great county, great people, a lot of opportunity. By staying local, we should be successful."

WMVI is currently operating as an LMA. HERTEL said, "The construction permit has been approved to change WPIW from W295AW to become W225DQ, and is now under FCC review for license."

HERTEL said, "Sports is big in this area, and we're going to have local sports on the stations." Along with playing Classic Hits and AC music on WMVI, it will continue to remain an affiliate of ST. LOUIS CARDINALS baseball and INDIANA UNIVERSITY sports, as well as carrying local high school sports, as HERTEL said, "People love the CARDINALS here, and this is IU country."

WPIW will also air high school sports with its Country music format, and each station will have local news and information.

A sample of songs playing on WMVI included "Lido Shuffle" by BOZ SCAGGS, PRINCE's "Rasberry Beret," "Time" by HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, MR MISTER's "Broken Wings," and GLENN FREY's "The Heat Is On."

You can listen to WMVI here, and WPIW here.

« see more Net News