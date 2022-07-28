Billy Corgan

BILLY CORGAN and CHLOE MENDEL brought together artists including his SMASHING PUMPKINS bandmate and fellow CHICAGO native JIMMY CHAMBERLIN, PERRY FARRELL, BILLY & SIERRA SWAN, and others for a special virtual benefit show to raise money for the HIGHLAND PARK Community Foundation JULY 4th Fund, to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Independence Day, 2022, in the CHICAGO suburb of HIGHLAND PARK, IL.

CORGAN said, "We had such an amazing night of music, tears, and laughter at ZUZU’s, all in tribute to those victims of this unspeakable atrocity and the heroes who ran towards danger to help the innocent. It was truly an honor to stage this concert with our dear friends and raise these funds, which are so desperately needed in our HIGHLAND PARK community."

MENDEL said, "I honestly have a lack of words to express the amount of gratitude we have for this community. How we join during times of darkness and turn that energy into light makes me very proud to call HIGHLAND PARK our home. HIGHLAND PARK will not be defined by what happened but by how we stand with one another to heal and continue to heal. This has been a true honor."

You can watch the performance on THE SMASHING PUMPKINS YOUTUBE Channel here.

