Benatar & Giraldo

GRAMMY AWARD winners PAT BENATAR and NEIL GIRALDO have announced the world premiere presentation of INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL. The musical will take place from NOVEMBER 22nd to DECEMBER 17th at THE WALLIS’ BRAM GOLDSMITH THEATER in BEVERLY HILLS, CA.

The new work weaves their legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of SHAKESPEARE's ROMEO and JULIET. INVINCIBLE - THE MUSICAL is set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of VERONA, where the newly elected Chancellor PARIS vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.

PAT and NEIL told VARIETY, “We are so excited that tickets are now on sale for the fully realized production of INVINCIBLE-THE MUSICAL! We've loved spending the last five years writing and collaborating with an amazing team and are thrilled to finally bring it to the stage. THE WALLIS’ BRAM GOLDSMITH THEATER is the perfect place to premiere it. It’s been a joyous journey, and one we look forward to having you join us on.”

Tickets for the musical are on sale now.

« see more Net News