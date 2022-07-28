Coming To West Virginia

Country artists SAMMY KERSHAW, DRAKE WHITE, CRAIG MORGAN, DARRYL WORLEY, MARK WILLS, RICOCHET, CHRIS CAGLE, TY HERNDON, DAVID LEE MURPHY, JAMIE O’NEAL, LOVE & THEFT, RAY SCOTT and more are set to perform at WEST VIRGINIA's JAMBOREE IN THE MOUNTAINS FESTIVAL, set for SEPTEMBER 8th-10th at PENNSHORN SPEEDWAY in PENNSBORO, WV.

“I was born in CHARLESTON and have deep roots in the WEST VIRGINIA area," said BIG TIME ENTERTAINMENT Pres. DUSTIN KNOWLTON, the festival's organizer. "I have worked with so many of these great artists over the years and wanted to bring an event to the area that would be celebrated not tolerated. After talking with all the local officials and venue team, we decided this was the perfect location for a three-day festival that would offer up camping, shower facilities, food vendors, and, of course, great Country music.”

More artists are set to be announced soon. Find out ticket information here.

