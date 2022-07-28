ABC has announced that LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY, LIONEL RICHIE and RYAN SEACREST will all return to AMERICAN IDOL for its sixth season on ABC, debuting next spring. Along with the announcement comes the news that BRYAN will guest host LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN alongside SEACREST next MONDAY, AUGUST 1st.

IDOL’s Season Six auditions kick off WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd, with the return of “Idol Across AMERICA,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Auditions take place across all 50 states plus WASHINGTON, D.C, and start with the annual "First 500" event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else.

“Idol Across AMERICA” auditions will be held through AUGUST 31st. For information on how to sign up, and a chance to virtually audition in front of an AMERICAN IDOL producer, click here. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition, and may do so on any “Idol Across AMERICA” date regardless of the contestant's location.

« see more Net News