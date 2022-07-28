Coming August 6

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS will begin selling tickets for their 4th annual MEMPHIS CHICKEN & BEER FESTIVAL, which is scheduled for AUGUST 6th on the field of the SIMMONS BANK LIBERTY BOWL STADIUM.

The iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS cluster stations, Hip Hop N R&B WHRK (K97), R&B KJMS (V101.1), Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM), R&B WDIA-A, Talk WREC-A, Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 103) and Gospel WHAL (HALLELUJAH 95.7) will all be promoting the event, which will also have iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS personalities BIG SUE, MIKE EVANS, MIC TEE, STAN BELL, STORMY TAYLOR, among others, in attendance.

The event will also have live performances by KEVIN & BETHANY PAIGE, the CHINESE CONNECTION DUB EMBASSY, and DJ MIC TEE from WHRK.

