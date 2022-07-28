Shomby

Consultant and talent coach JOHN SHOMBY asks (and answers) another intriguing question in his latest column contribution: Could inflation actually help us at Country radio? A recent study showed that consumers are cutting back their spending in a variety of ways, most notably for our purposes: their entertainment dollars, including audio and video streaming services.

"So, how does this help us at Country radio," asks COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH owner and CEO SHOMBY, who is always looking for the silver lining. "My answer has a definite condition attached to it: it is up to us and how we see the future of our industry." He adds, "This is REALLY the time to think, unconventionally and creatively. This is NOT the time to be afraid of how your programming hierarchy will react or to be timid about your future ratings."

He continues, "Just from a ratings standpoint, NIELSEN just released format figures, and the Country format is flat year-to-year overall and down in PPM markets. What we are currently doing is apparently not working, so let’s take some chances! ... I feel a door opening. Let’s kick it down and bring back the creativity that got us all into this business. The opportunity is here!"

Read SHOMBY's full column in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News