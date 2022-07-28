Lee

LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FORT WORTH, TX has promoted weekend personality HEATHER LEE to the morning show, joining current host KEN BUCKNER starting AUGUST 22nd. LEE takes over for MARLEE McCORMICK, who is retiring from the radio business.

LEE handled on-air entertainment and gossip reports for CODY ALAN at CMT RADIO LIVE and AFTER MIDNITE for more than a decade prior joining KTFW a year ago. Congratulate her here.

Said the retiring McCORMICK, “Stepping away from the morning show and my HANK FM family is truly bittersweet. KEN BUCKNER and I really built something special. We have such great chemistry together. I got to laugh every day at a job I loved. Fifteen years of my career was spent with this radio group, I have great memories with the stations and wouldn’t trade it for anything."

KTFW PD and LKCM RADIO GROUP OM MARK PHILLIPS commented, “MARLEE has been a legend in DFW radio, and we wish her nothing but the absolute best. We are also tremendously excited to promote HEATHER LEE from within our own team."

