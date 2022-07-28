A-HA's new film, "True North," the accompaniment to their new studio album of the same name, will be released in selected film theaters worldwide on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th by SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT PREMIUM CONTENT and TRAFALGAR RELEASING. The film will include a special behind-the-scenes featurette, exclusive to cinemas, with the album following on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st.

The original idea for "True North" was for the Norwegian trio, formed of MORTEN HARKET, PAUL WAAKTAAR-SAVOY and MAGNE FURUHOLMEN, to record their first session in the studio location just 90km above the ARCTIC CIRCLE, then to film it. Eventually, the project expanded into more of a production, and they were joined by the NORWEGIAN orcstra, ARCTIC PHILHARMONIC. “True North is a letter from A-HA, from the ARCTIC CIRCLE, a poem from the far north of NORWAY,” says FURUHOLMEN.

This release embodies the spirit of A-HA's new songs, with long-time collaborator STIAN ANDERSEN as director, who adds, "It’s been an honorable assignment to direct the 'True North' movie. It’s also been a great pleasure to write and create the narrative to match A-HA’s beautiful songs in this film."

Since their worldwide breakthrough with ‘Take On Me’ in 1985, A-HA have continued to adapt and evolve. Now, with their 11th studio album and the documentation of its creation, the band has entered a new phase. The first offering from the forthcoming album is the single “I’m In."

