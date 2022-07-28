See You Next Year!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE put a bow on its 6th annual RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP series, returning to JASON ALDEAN'S KITCHEN AND ROOFTOP BAR in downtown NASHVILLE for the first time since 2019.

The latest edition of the series included free acoustic performances by AVRIL LAVIGNE, KANE BROWN, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, EM BEIHOLD, LEAH KATE, NIGHTLY, BENSON BOONE, STEPHEN SANCHEZ, LAWRENCE, and local rising star MENNA.

PD JONATHAN SHUFORD told ALL ACCESS, "What a way to relaunch our tentpole summer series in NASHVILLE! We started this series all the way back in 2016 and we're truly in awe of what it's become since that time. From hearing 1,200 fans scream "Sk8er Boi" to hearing 5SOS like never before to getting a sneak peek of KANE BROWN's new single "Grand" a week and a half before it's release, there were so many moments from RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP that will create lasting memories for our listeners. We're humbled and grateful to our artist, label, and management partners for helping us create something truly special here in AMERICA's 'It City' every summer."

Highlights from the series can be found here, and more scenes and backstage content from River on the Rooftop can be found on the station's INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK channels.





(Photos courtesy Jan-Michael Pugh, Adriana Casiano, Doug Hall)







