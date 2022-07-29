Joyner

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA retired radio syndicated host TOM JOYNER has sold his MIAMI mansion for $19 million, reported the L.A. TIMES.

As ALL ACCESS previously reported (NET NEWS 5/18), he bought the gated GOLDEN BEACH three-bedroom, four-bathroom property in 2015 for $10.5 million. Since that time, the 7,300 sq. ft. home has also been renovated for a reported $7.5 million. The mansion includes a boxing ring.

Read the full story in the L.A. TIMES here.

