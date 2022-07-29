Fowler

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has upped JACOB FOWLER to EVP/Chief Product Officer reporting to COO KEVIN KELLEHER. Since 2020, FOWLER had been Chief Technology Officer for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's THE ORCHARD.

FOWLER will continue to oversee technology for THE ORCHARD, as well as AWAL and neighboring rights division, KNR.

KELLEHER commented, "Our advanced technology offerings are a competitive differentiator for SONY MUSIC, and JACOB is a talented executive who shares our vision for the important role innovative products and capabilities will play in our value proposition and success moving forward. We are excited for him to build on his leadership in developing THE ORCHARD’s best-in-class platform by combining our strong product cultures and teams around the world to grow SONY MUSIC’s wider suite of product offerings."

FOWLER added, "The product and engineering teams at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, including THE ORCHARD, have built great applications with forward-looking mindsets. I’m excited to help bring together our collective capabilities and leverage the world class products we have built to continue to innovate at an enhanced scale that benefits the organization globally. It’s a thrill to have the ability to take on new career opportunities and challenges within SONY MUSIC."

