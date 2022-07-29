Sales Up

SONY MUSIC fiscal year 2022 first quarter sales increased 21% year-over-year to ¥308.1 billion ($2.3 billion at FRIDAY MORNING’s exchange rate of ¥1-$0.0075), fueled by increases in recorded music and music publishing as well as an increase in live performances and merchandise sales, and operating income increased 10% year-over-year to ¥6.1 billion ($456.3 million), helped by foreign exchange rates.

The recorded music segment pulled in ¥200 billion ($1.5 billion), while music publishing took in ¥63.1 billion ($472 million). Driving music sales for SONY were strong album sales numbers from some of their lead acts: HARRY STYLES' "Harry's House," FUTURE's "I Never Liked You," and DOJA CAT's "Planet Her" led the pack; STYLES' 2019 release "Fine Line" was also among the company's top 10 sales leaders during the quarter at #6.

The company's forecast for fiscal year 2022 sales has been revised upward by 3% (¥40 billion) to ¥1.28 trillion, also due to foreign exchange rates, while operating income projections remain unchanged at ¥230 billion.

