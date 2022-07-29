Shakira (Photo: A. Ricardo / Shutterstock.com)

Colombian singer-songwriter SHAKIRA has rejected a settlement deal with prosecutors in SPAIN. Spanish prosecutors say SHAKIRA committed tax fraud by failing to pay $15 million in taxes when she lived in BARCELONA from 2012-2014. SHAKIRA's rejection of the settlement sets the stage for a trial on the charges. No trial date has been set. Spanish authorities have filed six charges against the 45 year-old.

SHAKIRA's representatives say that the singer did not live in BARCELONA during the period she is accused of tax fraud. They claim the singer moved to BARCELONA in 2015 to live with BARCELONA FC soccer star GERARD PIQUE. The pair have two children together and have recently separated.

« see more Net News