Gottlieb

FOX SPORTS RADIO host DOUG GOTTLIEB won his fourth gold medal at the 2022 WORLD MACCABIAH GAMES in ISRAEL, coaching the USA Open Men's Basketball team while broadcasting his show for three weeks from the site. GOTTLEIB won a gold medal in 2017 as a coach and in 1999 and 2001 as a player, along with a bronze as a player in 1997.

“We had yet another amazing trip, winning all eight of our games and creating a team that operated like a family,” said GOTTLIEB. “I cannot thank MACCABI USA and FOX SPORTS RADIO enough for allowing me the opportunity to coach and work, while mentoring these incredible young men.”

