Anna De Haro Joins KZPS (Lone Star 92.5)/Dallas' 'Bo & Jim Show'
July 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFXR-A (TALK RADIO 1190 AM)/DALLAS PD and cluster Public Service Dir. ANNA DE HARO is adding duties as a cast member of "THE BO & JIM SHOW" on sister Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5)/DALLAS.
Market Pres. KELLY KIBLER said, “ANNA has been an integral part of iHEART DFW for 20+ years and her 30 years in radio, many spent doing mornings in AUSTIN, SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS makes her a perfect fit to join the legendary ‘BO & JIM SHOW.’”