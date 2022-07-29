De Haro (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFXR-A (TALK RADIO 1190 AM)/DALLAS PD and cluster Public Service Dir. ANNA DE HARO is adding duties as a cast member of "THE BO & JIM SHOW" on sister Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5)/DALLAS.

Market Pres. KELLY KIBLER said, “ANNA has been an integral part of iHEART DFW for 20+ years and her 30 years in radio, many spent doing mornings in AUSTIN, SAN ANTONIO and DALLAS makes her a perfect fit to join the legendary ‘BO & JIM SHOW.’”

