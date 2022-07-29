Josephson (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime public radio producer and host LARRY JOSEPHSON died WEDNESDAY (7/27) of complications from Parkinson's disease in MANHATTAN at 89, according to a report at the WASHINGTON POST.

JOSEPHSON, a major figure in the development of public radio programming, started as a volunteer at PACIFICA Variety WBAI/NEW YORK in the 1960s and became morning host ("IN THE BEGINNING") on the free-form station in 1966; after a stint at sister KPFA/BERKELEY-SAN FRANCISCO, he served as GM of WBAI in 1974-76. He lated hosted and produced "MODERN TIMES WITH LARRY JOSEPHSON" and other shows at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK and consulted NPR, PRI, and other organizations.

As an independent public radio producer, was also the producer of the public radio shows of BOB & RAY, including a series of classic bits from the duo's past as well as the PEABODY AWARD-winning "THE BOB & RAY PUBLIC RADIO SHOW" in 1981-86 and the live "BOB & RAY: A NIGHT OF TWO STARS" show at CARNEGIE HALL that led to a GRAMMY-nominated album. His home studio was used to produce several prominent shows, including "JAZZ FROM LINCOLN CENTER" with ED BRADLEY and ALEC BALDWIN's "HERE'S THE THING" podcast.

