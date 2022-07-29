Jaynes

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KPOJ-A (RIP CITY RADIO 620)/PORTLAND has its replacement for TRAVIS DEMERS as CHAD DOING’s co-host on the afternoon “RIP CITY DRIVE,” naming former OREGON JOURNAL and THE OREGONIAN columnist and NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST host DWIGHT JAYNES to the post. JAYNES previously worked with DOING at crosstown ALPHA MEDIA Sports KXTG-A (THE GAME).

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my former partner,” said DOING. “DWIGHT is a Hall of Famer for good reason -- no one has more experience covering OREGON sports. I look forward to making compelling radio with him every day. His sports knowledge and storytelling are unmatched.”

“I am beyond excited to return to sports talk radio -- especially with my old partner CHAD DOING, who I believe to be one of the best in the country,” said JAYNES. “The best part of our shows has always been our willingness to take on the tough issues -- sports or otherwise -- and find creative ways to shape discussion and opinion. At the same time, you never quite know what we’re going to do next… because we don’t!”

